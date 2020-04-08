WAYZATA – A portion of Lake Street in downtown Wayzata is scheduled to close in both directions this week as part of the first phase of Panoway on Wayzata Bay construction.
Lake Street will be closed from Walker Avenue to Broadway Avenue starting Friday, April 10. This comes more than a week after the eastbound lanes of Lake Street from Ferndale Road to Barry Avenue were closed to only allow for westbound traffic.
The initial phase of the project formerly known as Wayzata Lake Effect includes reconstructing Lake Street from Barry Avenue to Broadway Avenue to be more pedestrian friendly, as well as creating a multi-use Plaza Park at the surface parking lot at Lake Street and Broadway Avenue and extending the Dakota Rail Regional Trail across Ferndale Road to Broadway Avenue.
Phase one of construction is expected to be finished by late summer.
The Wayzata City Council had already approved the project and timeline, and it decided to move forward with construction during a special emergency workshop meeting on March 26, which was held via telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s construction website is navigatewayzata.com.