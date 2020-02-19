ORONO — The Narrows bridge is getting a face lift this summer.
Hennepin County is planning on rehabilitating the County Road 19 bridge, also known as the Shadywood Road bridge and the Narrows bridge, that goes over the Narrows channel in the cities of Orono and Tonka Bay, according to Hennepin County’s website.
Work on the bridge is expected to begin as soon as June. Rehabilitation will include repairing the abutment foundation, restoring the bridge bearings, repainting all steel structures under the bridge, pouring the bridge deck and replacing traffic barriers on the bridge, the county's website says.
The Narrows bridge was built in 1964 and is currently is good condition but needs work to stay in good condition, the website says. After repairs, the bridge should last another 40 years.
The Narrows bridge construction project website is bit.ly/39ALEON.