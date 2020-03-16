PLYMOUTH — The controversial Hollydale Golf Course development proposal is moving forward in the approval process after a nearly six-hour long City Council meeting on March 10.
The proposed development at 4710 Holly Lane would include more than 300 single-family homes on the nearly 160-acre former golf course.
The City Council, after hours of public testimony from concerned residents and discussion on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) and sketch plan for the project, it voted 4-3 agreeing that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), a more in-depth version of the EAW that can take several years to complete, was not needed for this proposed development.
Council members James Prom, Alise McGregor and Nick Roehl voted against the motion.
Prior to the vote, the City Council heard from staff on issues the Planning Commission had asked the developer to address in the EAW before it went to the City Council. Among the topics:
- Residents had been concerned that a portion of the 160-acre property was a habitat for the endangered rusty patched bumble bee, however staff reported there is only 0.2 acres of land that is habitable for the bee, which is below the 0.25 acres of land that calls for protection under U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service guidelines.
- At previous city meetings, residents expressed concerns about soil contamination and the mercury levels in the soil. Braun Intertec, an engineering company, has been assessing the soil and found contamination in the top six inches of soil on the golf greens and below the diesel fuel tank. The soil below six inches and the groundwater was found to be OK. Any contamination is reported to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, both agencies help regulate the mitigation as the development moves forward.
- Flooding and water runoff was also mentioned as a concern among residents in nearby neighborhoods, with staff saying the developer does not need to solve the amount of water currently leaving the site, but the future development can only produce the same or less runoff. It was also noted that for homeowners with water runoff issues, this would be a good time to talk to the developer about potential solutions.
- The traffic study continued to be a contested issue, including among City Council members, many of whom felt it did not show accurate estimates of the car trips in the area. Staff gave traffic-calming recommendations for some of the busy portions of the neighborhood that could expect a major impact if the golf course is developed. These recommendations included: reducing a portion of Schmidt Lake Road from four lanes to three and restricting left turns onto Schmidt Lake Road from Comstock Road.
Public comment, discussion
At the start of the public comment period, Mayor Wosje clashed with Paul Hillen, who is leading a push to preserve the Hollydale green space, asking him not to speak for a full 15 minutes because they had heard his speech before, causing frustration among Hillen and other testifiers.
The mayor, who shut down any clapping from the audience, asked testifiers to keep their comments short as the meeting had already gone on for around three hours. He requested that testifiers not repeat comments already heard and to keep their comments to the EAW and sketch plan, not other issues related to the development. Some who signed up to speak decided against it after Wosje’s comments but many still spoke at the meeting, including one resident who spoke in favor of the development.
Council member Roehl, after the public comment portion of the meeting, said he empathizes with those who oppose the development and are following along with this public process, noting he prepared a pages-long speech about the development, but decided against reading it.
“The residents are owed this time. They’ve been here for four hours. They’ve asked a lot of questions and I agree with a lot of what they say about process and that they want answers,” Roehl said. “I want to address every single question that you have. The problem is that we might disagree and we might go back and forth and we could be here for four days instead of just four hours.”
Hitting the fifth hour of the meeting, the clearly tired and frustrated City Council members discussed their thoughts on the EAW and sketch plan prior to taking a vote on whether an EIS was needed.
“I think the process is backward even though it is dictated by the legislature,” Council member Jim Davis said. “It seems like we’re putting the cart before the horse. Be that as it may, I have to give my comments on the EAW with the sketch plan that we saw, I don’t think an EIS is necessary but I think the EAW has some shortcomings.”
Davis said the EAW doesn't include all the information it should, noting all amendments and public comment should be rolled into one document.
“We’re leaving this meeting tonight with a lot of open-ended questions," Council member Prom said.
Council members also commented on the sketch plan and issues with the density of the proposed development.
“There’s no affordability component to this plan — most of the homes are priced out of the reach of the average resident of Plymouth. I’d prefer there are more houses with mid-market prices of housing,” Davis said as the meeting reached about 1 a.m.
Davis also mentioned the density of the plan, that houses are packed together closely and that the buffers could be increased, while Council Member Ned Caroll suggested adding another park to the development because it is a large piece of land.
What's next
A motion was made that the City Council found no need for an EIS, which initially failed on a 4-3 vote. After more discussion and some clarification about the role of an EAW, the motion to find no need for an EIS was reconsidered, requiring the Council to vote on whether they should vote again on their decision. This passed with a 5-2 vote.
The Council then voted again on the motion that an EIS is not needed, which would accept the EAW as is, passing 4-3. The City Council did not need to vote on the sketch plan.
Now that the Council has seen the EAW and sketch plan and decided an EIS isn't needed, the developer can submit a preliminary plat, or basic plan for development, to the city. The process to put this together takes time and is expected around mid-May, as noted at the March 10 meeting.
After the developer submits a preliminary plat, it will be reviewed by city staff before heading to the Planning Commission. The Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council, which will choose whether to approve or deny it.