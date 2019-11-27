MOUND — County Road 44 between Highway 7 and County Road 110 reopens Wednesday after being closed for more than a year.
The project to replace a regional sanitary sewer pipe along Westedge Boulevard/County Road 44 in Mound and Minnetrista began in May 2018, which prompted the road closure, according to the Metropolitan Council.
In an update on Nov. 27, the Metropolitan Council said crews will have the project site cleaned up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. However, crews will continue wrapping up work in the area this winter, which is expected to result in periodic lane closures and narrowing of lanes when needed.
During the week of Dec. 2, crews will focus on cleanup and winter stabilization activities on County Road 44 between Halstead Lane and Sinclair Road. On the portion of County Road 44 between Sinclair Road and Shady Lane, crews will continue testing and cleaning pipe and structures, installing guardrail and site cleanup and stabilization activities.
The entire project is expected to be completed in 2020.
The pipe that was replaced during this project had been installed in 1973 and it was reaching the end of its service life, the Metropolitan Council said. When a pipe gets near the end of its service life, the risk of failure increases, which “could have greatly impacted the Lake Minnetonka area.”
This project replaced roughly 15,400 feet of pipe along County Road 44 in Mound and Minnetrista. The work is part of the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services (MCES) Project 8028, which aims to make sure the Blue Lake Interceptor System can handle the wastewater that is generated within the Blue Lake sewer shed, according to the project page.