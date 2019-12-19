MINNETONKA — Cross-country skiers are welcome on the Glen Lake Golf Course this winter, according to the city of Minnetonka’s December newsletter.
The golf course has a 2.5K skiing trail for all ages and skill levels, the newsletter says.
The course opened on Dec. 14 and will be open until March 15, 2020, weather dependent. The trails are not lit, the newsletter notes.
The trails and the golf center, which has rentals, concessions and restrooms, will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
Season or daily passes are required to use the ski trails. Season passes cost $60 and daily passes cost $6. Passes are available on-site and at City Hall.
Glen Lake Golf Course is located at 14350 County Road 62 in Minnetonka.