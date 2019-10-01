EXCELSIOR — The Deephaven Historical Society is hosting a boat tour on Sunday, Oct. 6, that will cover the history of Lake Minnetonka's Big Island.
Tonka Bay native Paul Maraveles, who is working on a book about Big Island, will be giving the tour. Maraveles studied at the University of Minnesota and is the curator at the Minnesota Veterinary Museum in St. Paul. His wife, Joni Scheftel, grew up as a year-round resident of Big Island, the release says.
The Lady of the Lake will depart from the Port of Excelsior at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Boarding will begin at 2:30 p.m. The tour lasts until 5 p.m., according to a news release from the historical society. Weather permitting, the tour will dock on Big Island for a walk.
The tour is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The tour includes snacks and soft drinks, and there will be a cash bar for beer and cocktails.
To make a reservation, call Nicolle at 952-473-3682. Tickets will be available the day of the tour — for purchase with cash or check — but those with reservations will board first.