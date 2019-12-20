MINNETONKA — A new development may reshape Carlson Parkway as United Properties, a Minnesota-based development company, is looking to replace the large green lawn in front of the Carlson Towers with an apartment building and a hotel called The Pointe.
The concept plan for The Pointe, 180 Carlson Parkway, was discussed at the Dec. 16 Minnetonka City Council Meeting. The plan includes 186 apartments of various sizes and a hotel with 120-140 rooms.
Minnetonka City Planner Loren Gordon presented the concept plan, noting the city held a neighborhood meeting that attracted nine people who were supportive of the development.
The plan also went to the city’s Planning Commission prior to the City Council meeting, Gordon said, and they were generally supportive of the plan, but were curious as to how the developers could make it more energy efficient.
A hitch
The property at 801 Carlson Parkway is currently zoned for office/hotel, which means any apartment development would require a zoning change to residential.
The city’s Affordable Housing Policy requires any housing project that asks for a zoning change or comprehensive plan amendment to provide 10% of its unit at an affordable rate — meaning 10% of units are affordable to households at or below 60% area median income and a minimum of 5% affordable to households at 50% area median income, Alisha Gray, Minnetonka's economic development and housing manager told Lakeshore Weekly News.
“I’ve realized just because someone is putting up a high-end apartment building we can’t ignore the affordable piece,” City Council member Tim Bergstedt said during the meeting.
At the meeting, Rick McKelvey, senior vice president of residential development for United Properties, said developers would have a tough time meeting affordable housing requirements because of some of the costs associated with the building.
McKelvey explained The Pointe would have to pay a common area maintenance cost (CAM cost), which is applicable to all the buildings on the Carlson Towers land. When snow is removed from parking lots or lawns are moved, all the buildings are charged for the cost. McKelvey estimates this would cost the development $360,000 a year.
The land is also fairly poor soil, according to McKelvey, so to construct the buildings, developers would have to use expensive steel pilings, again driving up the cost of rent for the apartments.
McKelvey questioned whether a change from office/hotel to residential would really qualify as a zoning change and therefore wouldn’t trigger the city's Affordable Housing Policy.
However, Gray said the city’s position is that the zoning change would also require a change to the property’s master development plan and would certainly trigger the policy.
The development
The Pointe has two parts — the apartment building and the hotel, which would be separated by a courtyard that includes pickleball courts, bocce ball and an outdoor swimming pool. The courtyard would also feature several trees and green space, McKelvey shared in the City Council meeting.
The apartment building would have 186 apartments with a 1.34 unit to parking stall ratio, according to the concept plan presented to the city.
The apartments would be targeted toward seniors who are looking to downsize, but have more amenities available to them.
The hotel would have 120-140 rooms with a restaurant on the first floor.
The developers plan to complete the garden that sits on the northeast side of the property in a French/Italian, very formal style.
City Council questions
Several City Council members asked McKelvey about the environmental potential of The Pointe.
McKelvey responded saying apartment buildings are, in general, more environmentally friendly in comparison to single-family homes. He also noted the developers are looking at installing energy-saving mechanics and appliances, solar panels, and permeable pavers for the courtyard so rainwater can get through the paved area.
Now that the primary concept plan has been reviewed by the City Council, the developers will need to decide whether or not to submit a formal application.