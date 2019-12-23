HolidayMemories.png
Essay winner: Chicken Coop Christmas

"When Helen was 5 or 6 years old, she lived with her parents and her three siblings in a modestly renovated chicken coop. There were two rooms; beds or pallets occupied both rooms, and everybody had a bed mate."

By Carol Downie

Resident of Tonka Bay

Runner up: 'You Reap What You Sow'

"Although it was a cold morning, we saw a homeless man standing outside the library holding a sign asking for money. I asked my dad for some money for the man."

By Harold Fang 

Fourth-grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary

Runner up: Christmas Shoes

"On our way to Macy's to get Christmas gifts, I watched the trees and buildings whiz by. Seeing everything covered in beautiful white snow made me feel so happy."

By Sanjana Kollipara

Sixth-grader at Wayzata West Middle School 

Thanksgiving

"All of a sudden, we heard something peculiar outside and we were curious about what it was. At first, it sounded like trumpets, then we looked outside the window and saw that it was the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!"

By Harper Fang

Fourth-grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary

 The New Years party

"I was out of the bedroom in 10 seconds. I went in the bathroom and started brushing my teeth. After I ate breakfast, I went upstairs and practiced my dance because I was going to perform a dance."

By Meghana Gadde

Student at Meadow Ridge Elementary

 A more interesting Christmas party

"When they said the word peanut my heart stopped 'Mom!' I shrieked 'What,' she replied. 'I ate a peanut!' I said breathlessly."

By Tommy Menke 

Fourth-grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary

The Christmas I remember best

"Dad told my little sister Barbie, mom and me that we’d drive to the Cities to see Dayton’s windows, but we’d spend Saturday afternoon at Seven Corners. Dad said the holiday wasn’t supposed to be about presents. Barbie and I didn’t feel quite the same."

By Pat Spilseth

Resident of Wayzata

The mouse table

"From the moment my oldest granddaughter, Victoria, was born I looked forward to the day when I could take her out on a date — just the two of us. I finally received familial approval when she turned 5."

By Roderick Taylor

Resident of Minnetrista

 

 

