"When Helen was 5 or 6 years old, she lived with her parents and her three siblings in a modestly renovated chicken coop. There were two rooms; beds or pallets occupied both rooms, and everybody had a bed mate."
By Carol Downie
Resident of Tonka Bay
"Although it was a cold morning, we saw a homeless man standing outside the library holding a sign asking for money. I asked my dad for some money for the man."
By Harold Fang
Fourth-grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary
"On our way to Macy's to get Christmas gifts, I watched the trees and buildings whiz by. Seeing everything covered in beautiful white snow made me feel so happy."
By Sanjana Kollipara
Sixth-grader at Wayzata West Middle School
"All of a sudden, we heard something peculiar outside and we were curious about what it was. At first, it sounded like trumpets, then we looked outside the window and saw that it was the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!"
By Harper Fang
Fourth-grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary
"I was out of the bedroom in 10 seconds. I went in the bathroom and started brushing my teeth. After I ate breakfast, I went upstairs and practiced my dance because I was going to perform a dance."
By Meghana Gadde
Student at Meadow Ridge Elementary
"When they said the word peanut my heart stopped 'Mom!' I shrieked 'What,' she replied. 'I ate a peanut!' I said breathlessly."
By Tommy Menke
Fourth-grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary
"Dad told my little sister Barbie, mom and me that we’d drive to the Cities to see Dayton’s windows, but we’d spend Saturday afternoon at Seven Corners. Dad said the holiday wasn’t supposed to be about presents. Barbie and I didn’t feel quite the same."
By Pat Spilseth
Resident of Wayzata
"From the moment my oldest granddaughter, Victoria, was born I looked forward to the day when I could take her out on a date — just the two of us. I finally received familial approval when she turned 5."
By Roderick Taylor
Resident of Minnetrista
