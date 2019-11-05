PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth will accept discarded pumpkins, gourds and apples through Nov. 18 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility parking lot, 14900 23rd Ave. N., according to a news release from the city.
The Pumpkin Drop allows residents the opportunity to turn old holiday decorations into food for farm animals, the release says.
Residents should look for a dumpster with a Pumpkin Drop sign on the west side of the Maintenance Facility across from the gas pumps, according to the release.
The city asks residents to remove all candles from pumpkins to protect the animals.