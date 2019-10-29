SHOREWOOD — Edina Realty is hosting an event on downsizing and empty nesters on Nov. 14 at South Shore Community Center, 5735 County Club Road, in Shorewood.
The event, which will go from 7-8:30 p.m., will feature tips from a local Realtor, a home stager/designer and a professional organizer on how to prepare for downsizing and will offer resources to help you before and after your move, according to a news release from Edina Realty.
Edina Realty asks that you call and register for the event at 952-474-7635.