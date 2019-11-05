Voters in the Lake Minnetonka area voted Tuesday, Nov. 5, to elect members to the school board in the district in which they live. Some voters also had ballot questions and in Minnetonka there was a City Council race.
Here is a list of election results in the area. Results are not final until canvassed.
ELECTION RESULTS
Hopkins School Board
Voters will elect four members to the school board. The results as of 8:58 p.m. with 29 of 29 precincts reporting:
- Steve Adams (incumbent): 2,782 votes; 15.63% of the vote
- Shannon Andreson: 3,397 votes; 19.08% of the vote
- Benjamin Karls: 1,256 votes; 7.06% of the vote
- Tanya Khan: 2,699 votes; 15.16% of the vote
- David (Dave) G. Larson (incumbent): 1,931 votes; 10.85% of the vote
- Kris Newcomer (incumbent): 2,461 votes; 13.82% of the vote
- Katie O'Shea Pederson: 3,180 votes; 17.86% of the vote
- Write-in: 96 votes; 0.54% of the vote
Minnetonka City Council
Voters will elect one candidate in the ward in which they live and one candidate in the At-Large Seat B race.
At-Large Seat B
The results as of 8:48 p.m., with all 23 precincts reporting:
- Susan Carter (incumbent): 4,358 votes; 96.61% of the vote
- Write-in: 153 votes; 3.39% of the vote
Ward 1
The results as of 8:33 p.m., with all six precincts reporting:
- Brian J. Kirk: 816 votes; 96.34% of the vote
- Write-in: 31 votes; 3.66% of the vote
Ward 2
The results as of 8:49 p.m., with all five precincts reporting:
- Jonathan Kerslake: 127 votes; 16.64% of the vote
- Rebecca Schack (incumbent): 629 votes; 82.44% of the vote
- Write-in: 7 votes; 0.92% of the vote
Ward 3
The results as of 8:30 p.m., with all six precincts reporting:
- Mike Happe (incumbent): 875 votes; 49.80% of the vote
- Bradley Schaeppi: 878 votes; 49.97% of the vote
- Write-in: 4 votes; 0.23% of the vote
Ward 4
The results as of 8:40 p.m., with all six precincts reporting:
- Kissy C. Coakley: 1,010 votes; 52.44% of the vote
- Paul J. Lehman: 912 votes; 47.35% of the vote
- Write-in: 4 votes; 0.21% of the vote
Minnetonka School Board
Voters will elect four members to the school board. The results as of 8:50 p.m. with all 12 precincts reporting:
- Mark E. Ambrosen (incumbent): 2,791 votes; 12.62% of the vote
- Don Amorosi: 1,164 votes; 5.26% of the vote
- Katie Becker (incumbent): 3,031 votes; 13.71% of the vote
- Sarah Clymer: 1,885 votes; 8.53% of the vote
- Kathryn Gimse: 861 votes; 3.89% of the vote
- Julie Light: 1,929 votes; 8.72% of the vote
- Christine Ritchie: 2,595 votes; 11.74% of the vote
- Meghan Selinger: 1,012 votes; 4.58% of the vote
- Trevor Thurling: 1,885 votes; 8.53% of the vote
- Lisa Wagner (incumbent):3,088 votes; 13.97% of the vote
- Josh Wilcox: 1,832 votes; 8.29% of the vote
- Write-in: 38 votes; 0.17% of the vote
Orono School Board
Voters will elect three members to the school board. The results as of 8:30 p.m. with both precincts reporting:
- Michael Bash (incumbent): 1,096 votes; 21.87% of the vote
- Ali Howe: 1,456 votes; 29.05% of the vote
- David Shuler: 986 votes; 19.67% of the vote
- Laura Wallander (incumbent): 1,422 votes; 28.37% of the vote
- Write-in: 52 votes; 1.04% of the vote
Orono Public Schools ballot question
Voters who live in the Orono School District were asked to vote "yes" or "no" on whether to revoke an existing capital project levy authorization and approve a new authorization. The results as of 8:30 p.m. with both precincts reporting:
- Yes: 1,114 votes; 44.33% of the vote
- No: 1,399 votes; 55.67% of the vote
Wayzata School Board
Voters elected four members to the school board. The results as of 8:27 p.m. with all nine precincts reporting:
- Linda A. Cohen (incumbent): 1,425 votes; 16.19% of the vote
- Emily Fair: 917 votes; 10.42% of the vote
- Seanne Falconer: 1,075 votes; 12.21% of the vote
- Vishala Kamojjala: 990 votes; 11.24% of the vote
- Bonita Lucky (incumbent): 1,133 votes; 12.87% of the vote
- Bindu Moram: 855 votes; 9.71% of the vote
- Cheryl Polzin (incumbent): 1,441 votes; 16.37% of the vote
- Sheila Prior: 922 votes; 10.47% of the vote
- Write-in: 46 votes; 0.52% of the vote
In an email at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Wayzata Public Schools declared Cohen, Falconer, Lucky and Polzin the winners of the School Board race.
Westonka School Board
Voters will elect four members to the school board. The results as of 9 p.m. with all three precincts reporting:
- Dave Botts (incumbent): 1,473 votes; 24% of the vote
- Kelle Bowe (incumbent): 1,578 votes; 25.71% of the vote
- Ralph E. Harrison (incumbent): 1,462 votes; 23.82% of the vote
- Heidi Marty (incumbent): 1,488 votes; 24.25% of the vote
- Write-in: 136 votes; 2.22% of the vote
Westonka Public Schools ballot question
Voters who live in the Westonka School District were asked to vote "yes" or "no" on whether to revoke existing referendum revenue authorization and approve new authorizations. The results as of 9 p.m. with all three precincts reporting:
- Yes: 1,498 votes; 65.24% of the vote
- No: 798 votes; 34.76% of the vote