EXCELSIOR — Fall has reached the shores of Lake Minnetonka in the form of Honeycrisp and Red Delicious. Excelsior held its annual Apple Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The annual event turned the main drag of the small town into a festival, bringing street vendors, food, a 5K, a Model-A car show, a pie-eating contest and more to thousands of people who attended.
Laura Hotvet, executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, told Lakeshore Weekly News the event has been happening on and off since 1935.
“Every year, this event brings community members as well as new visitors to the area,” Hotvet said. “The open street format allows people to gather and enjoy the day, to meander and slow it down a little. This is a tradition that many people look forward to.”
Saturday morning jump started with the Apple of the Lake 5K and 1 mile fun run. Then, live music graced the main stage on Water Street including performances by Tim Mahoney, The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen, American Bootleg and Jeff and the Hairballs.
At noon, visitors gathered to watch the pie-eating contest. First, eight kids took to the stage to eat a piece of apple crumble with no hands. Then eight adults competed to see who could eat an entire apple pie the fastest without their hands. Troy Dvorak was awarded an apple trophy for finishing his pie first — in a little over 2 minutes.
Hotvet said throughout the day 5,000 to 7,500 people attended the Apple Day event.
Marjorie Johnson — a famous baker from Robbinsdale who recently turned 100-years-old — judged the pie-baking contest and was honored for her recent century milestone.
The Model-A car show, the artisan street fair and the food and business street vendors filled Water Street with event-goers.
When asked what her favorite part of Apple Day was, Hotvet said, “Seeing families and friends gather together — having fun, finding something new and enjoying and supporting our community.”