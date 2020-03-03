EXCELSIOR — To a packed City Council chambers, Museum of Lake Minnetonka Vice President Jim Zimmerman presented a solution to the steamboat Minnehaha’s launch site predicament that uses the Excelsior Commons as a new home for the large boat.
The plan calls for a new barn, launch site and dock behind the new bandshell in The Commons. While the property would be owned by the city of Excelsior, the new structures would be paid for by the museum by donations, Zimmerman said.
This comes after the museum learned it would no longer have access to the Minnehaha’s launch site at 600 W Lake St. in Shorewood after Dec. 31, 2019. The museum scrambled to find a new place to launch the boat but announced in February that the Minnehaha won’t sail on Lake Minnetonka this summer, what would have been its 25th season, because of the lack of launch site that can accommodate a boat of its size. The museum does still have access to the pole barn where it is stored in the winter and the dock where it moors in the summer.
The museum has exhausted its search and feels The Commons would be the best place for it, Zimmerman said. The structure would be more attractive than the current pole barn that houses the Minnehaha and would contain a small museum for educational purposes.
In his presentation, Zimmerman said the museum board feels this is the best place in Excelsior because it is out of the way, hidden by trees and the bandshell, but would still allow the boat to be part of Excelsior as it always has been.
Mayor Todd Carlson allowed members of the public to weigh in on the issue — all stating support for the steamboat Minnehaha and asking for the city of Excelsior to step into a leadership role to preserve the boat.
Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce President Chris Tietz presented a letter of support for the boat, which he read aloud.
“After rising from the bottom, the steamboat Minnehaha has been woven into the fabric of Lake Minnetonka for almost 25 years. It is our story, it is our history, it is our heritage. This summer, you won’t see it, you won’t hear it, and it won’t be a part of the beloved summer vistas,” the letter said in part.
The majority of the City Council rejected the leadership role that many in the community have placed on them in finding a new home for the historic boat.
Council member Lou Dierking said she felt the museum has not done enough on their part and would like to see multiple solutions presented rather than just one proposal.
“I love seeing the boat on the city docks. I would be really sad if it were not in Excelsior. I would like to see those outside of the Council do a little more work," Dierking said. "I want to see some ideas that solve the immediate problem, which is the launch. You still have housing, housing is not an issue, so solve the launch. Part of leadership is delegation, so I delegate back to the board, I delegate back to interested community members.”
Council member Jennifer Caron rejected the idea of using The Commons for the Minnehaha, citing The Commons Master Plan and criticizing the museum for not being proactive in its approach to a launch site solution. The Excelsior City Council has been approached previously about the steamboat Minnehaha as early as 2010 and as recently as 2017 but, according to Caron, has trouble getting responses to questions.
Carlson and Council member Greg Miller agreed to meet with the museum outside of City Council meetings to keep working on a solution. Carlson and Miller will later report to the Council.