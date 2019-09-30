EXCELSIOR — Join the Excelsior Fire District for an evening of fire and life safety activities, exhibits and demonstrations at the Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair on Oct. 3.
The open house runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Excelsior Fire District Station, 24100 Smithtown Road, in Excelsior.
The all-ages event including fire truck rides, CPR training, ambulance tours and more, according to a release from the district. Sparky the dog and Freddie the fire truck will be available for kids and families to pose for photos.
Hennepin County Burn Unit, Missing Children Minnesota, 911 Dispatch, Excel Energy, Water Patrol, Mrs. M Animal Safety and the Minnesota DNR will also be in attendance at the event, the release says.