EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society has been awarded a $6,000 grant, the Minnesota Historical Society said in a Jan. 23 news release.
Fifty-one small grants were awarded to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations that are working to preserve and share Minnesota history. The awards were approved by the Minnesota Historical Society Executive Council on Dec. 12, 2019, the release says.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society in Excelsior received a $6,470 grant to do research for exhibits, the release says. The grant is to be used for research on Excelsior and the Lake Minnetonka area to prepare for future exhibits.
The project helps preserve and enhance Minnesota’s cultural and historical resources, which is why it was awarded the grant, the release says.