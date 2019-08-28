EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is bringing history to life on Sept. 9, presenting “End of the Road” through its Tapping History series.
The event will be held at Excelsior Brewing Company at 421 Third St. in Excelsior at 7 p.m. and will be free and open to the public, according to a news release from the historical society.
Steve Kobs will present stories of people who lived and died on Excelsior’s Third Street around 1900. Kobs uncovered these stories while researching his own family history, the release says.
The presentation will include stories of family feuds, an insane asylum and a bird sanctuary, the release says. Kobs will also share tips for those looking to find information via the historical society’s archives.
Tapping History is an ongoing monthly series from the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society that allows locals to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka through historians and passionate amateurs presentations.