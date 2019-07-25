EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is hosting a “Shipwrecks and Disasters of Lake Minnetonka” cruise on Monday, Aug. 12.
Historian Scott D. McGinnis will tell passengers tales of shipwrecks on Lake Minnetonka, beginning in the 1850s, including sinking boats, exploding boilers and other wrecks.
The historical society is partnering with the Excelsior Streetcar Line of the Minnesota Streetcar Museum to offer a “streetcar to streetcar boat” experience. Those with tickets to the cruise can take a brief tour of the historical society’s museum in the old Excelsior Depot at 305 Excelsior Street and take the trolley to Excelsior Boulevard, about a block from the charter dock at either 5:15 or 5:45 p.m. After the cruise, the trolley will pick up passengers and bring them back to the museum.
The cruise starts boarding at 5:45 p.m. and departs at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shipwrecksanddisasters.eventbrite.com.