EXCELSIOR — The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is looking to bring the archaeology of Big Island alive in its next Tapping History event — Big Island Archaeology.
Dr. Ann Merriman and Christopher Olson from Maritime Heritage Minnesota will present on their latest project at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St. in Excelsior, according to a news release from the historical society.
Merriman and Olson are working on an archaeological survey of historic Big Land for the city of Orono and will present their findings and examine what was on the island and what can be found today, the release says.
Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and the event is limited to 125 people. The historical society is asking for a $5 contribution at the door, according to the release.
Tapping History is a monthly series from the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society, highlighting local history.