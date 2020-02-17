EXCELSIOR — The Minnesota Streetcar Museum is looking for volunteers to operate the historic Excelsior Streetcar Line in downtown Excelsior, according to a news release from the museum.
The museum is also looking for volunteers to become station agents and to maintain fleets of streetcars and the track, the release says.
Operators must be at least 18-years-old and physically capable of operating a streetcar for a minimum of three hours once a month and have a valid driver’s license, the release says. Trainees will learn how to operate the streetcar and the history of Twin City’s streetcars.
The museum is also looking for volunteers for the Como-Harriet Streetcar Line in the Linden Hills neighborhood in Minneapolis.
Those interested can visit trolleyride.org/about/volunteer, contact Pat Cosgrave at volunteer@trolleyride.org or 952-953-6559, or attend an informational meeting, which will be held in late March (dates haven't been announced), the release says.
Applications are due by March 27.