EXCELSIOR — John Browne is a 17-year-old and a junior at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. This October he also became a published author, when his children’s book “Quacky, Smacky & Tacky” was published.
When John was about 7-years-old his class got baby ducks from a local farmer. After a few weeks in an incubator, John had the opportunity to take three ducklings home and he did. He took care of the ducks for about four months before they flew away.
John’s father, Tim Browne, got the idea a few years ago that John could write a children’s book about his experience raising the ducklings.
“He’s kind of an outdoorsman. He likes to hunt, fish and go boating,” Tim told Lakeshore Weekly News. “He’s got a love for animals. He’s got a dog and a pet toad; we’ve had a lot of other pets.”
John wrote the book, which was co-authored by Adam Tollefson and illustrated by Alan Tollefson. It was published in October by Browne + Browne Books of which Tim is president.
“Quacky, Smacky & Tacky” details John raising the three ducklings, named as the book is. The book is mostly nonfiction, John told Lakeshore Weekly News, it shares the true story of how he raised the three ducks but there are some liberties taken.
The narrator of the story is a Canadian goose named Molly who takes readers through the story. John also shared that in the story, all three ducks fly away at the end of the book, but in reality one duck was killed by a neighbor’s dog. He felt for the children’s book, it would be better to keep all three ducks alive.
There is no big moral to the story, like in many children’s books, “Quacky, Smacky & Tacky” focuses more on informing young kids who read it about raising wild animals and sharing an adventure story, John said.
John said it wasn’t easy to raise the ducks, it took time and energy to keep them in the family’s Excelsior backyard. As they got older, they would fly into their neighbors’ backyards. John would feed the ducks some dried mallard food, but often the ducks would find worms and bugs on their own.
“One thing that wasn’t in the book, we had an inflatable kiddy pool and we put the ducks in there and we went to the gas station and got some minnows and we had a big bucket of them and we dumped them in the pool and they just went crazy eating the minnows for about an hour," John said.
“Quacky, Smacky & Tacky” can found wherever books are sold.
The last two pages of the book include fun facts about migratory birds and tips for raising mallard ducks. Some of the facts in the book include:
- Ducks do not have teeth but can enjoy finely chopped fruits, vegetables or greens.
- If a predator is lurking nearby, a mother mallard will pretend to be injured to distract it from her ducklings.
- A common nickname for the female mallard is Suzy.
- Female ducks have a tendency to breed near the place where they were hatched.
- Male and female ducks pair up in the fall for the winter and remain paired until spring mating season.
- A group of ducklings is called a brood.
