ORONO — Repairs to the seawalls at Hendrickson Channel in Orono were scheduled to begin this week.
Hennepin County, in coordination with the city of Orono, will repair the seawall in the channel, which connects Lake Minnetonka’s North Arm and Crystal bays. The seawall protects against erosion, with the county noting the seawall is “nearing the end of its service life.”
Weekday channel closures were expected to begin Wednesday, Oct. 2, with work planned to occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, the county’s website says. The project is expected to be completed this fall, weather permitting, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District notes.
When crews are working on the site, there will be no access through the channel, the county’s website says. The channel will be open on the weekends and when crews are not working on the seawall. North Arm public access will be open throughout the project.
While crews are working on the seawall, there will be barges in the area with construction equipment that will be used to stabilize the shoreline before work to repair the seawall begins; excavate the area behind the seawall; and remove and replace sections of the seawall and backfill the excavated areas.
After the seawall repair work is complete, crews will return “later in the year” to make erosion control improvements along the shoreline, the county’s website says. The channel will remain open at this time.
The project's website is www.hennepin.us/hendricksonchannel.