WAYZATA — Dozens of boats crowded Wayzata Bay the evening of Monday, Aug. 26, to listen to the music of Jake Owen and donate money to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit providing scholarships to spouses and children of the U.S. military.
The local Minnesota band Trick opened up the evening, followed by the Chris Hawkey Band. The night culminated with headliner Jake Owen, a country performer who has long supported Folds of Honor, according to Regional Director of Development for the Minnesota branch of Folds of Honor Megan Cron.
Around 300 attendees raised money for the nonprofit by purchasing tickets, which cost $2,500 for VIP tickets and $1,250 for Patriot Passes, and by voluntary donations at the private event. The event had several sponsors that donated money and supplies for the event. The boats listening to music in the bay were also given information as to how to donate online at foldsofhonor.org/donate/.
According to Cron, the event raised approximately $500,000 for Folds of Honor.
The Folds of Honor concert has been a staple on Lake Minnetonka for several summers. In past years, boats dropped their anchors to listen to Tim McGraw, who previously headlined the concert. Cron told Lakeshore Weekly News that Snap Fitness used to put on the concert every summer. Snap Fitness has a relationship with McGraw leading to him regularly headlining the concert.
This year, Folds of Honor took over the event, inviting Owen, a close supporter of the nonprofit to perform.