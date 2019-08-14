MINNETONKA — A Minnetonka designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s son is slated for demolition as a developer plans to create a cul-de-sac community on the land where it sits.
Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. designed Birdwing, a home at 2410 Oakland Road in Minnetonka, but it was built by a different architect in 1965, according to the Birdsong website. The house sits on 12 acres of land called Birdsong.
This will be the site of a new housing development that includes 13 single-family homes, which will also be named Birdsong, if the Minnetonka City Council gives it the OK.
The Minnetonka Planning Commission approved the subdivision plans Zehender Homes, of Plymouth, submitted on Aug. 1. The Minnetonka City Council is tentatively scheduled to review the planning commission’s recommendation, discuss the proposed subdivision and vote to approve or deny the proposal at its Aug. 26 meeting, according to the city’s website.
The Zehender Homes website lists the development’s new homes as ranging from half-acre to 2-acre lots within the Wayzata School District, with mature trees and wetlands close to downtown Wayzata and Minneapolis.
Pending approval by the Minnetonka City Council, work on the 13-home development could begin this summer, according to Zehender Homes’ website.
The project’s website is www.eminnetonka.com/bird-song-subdivision.