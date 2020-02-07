MINNETONKA — Friends of the Ridgedale Library is holding a book sale on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, according to a news release from the group.
The two-day sale is open to the public and members of Friends of the Ridgedale Library at different times, according to the release.
- 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, is for members only.
- 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, is open to the public.
- Noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, is open to the public.
People can become members of Friends of the Ridgedale Library at the door. The membership is $10 a year, the release says.
Most of the books for sale were donated by the public but some are library withdrawals. All books are in good condition, the release says.
Book sales will go to fund author events, children’s programming, book clubs and more, the release says.
The Hennepin County Ridgedale Library is located at 12601 Ridgedale Drive.