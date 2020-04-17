Golfing and other outdoor recreational activities are now allowed during the stay-at-home order, according to an executive order Gov. Tim Walz signed Friday, April 17.
Executive Order 20-38, which goes into effect at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, expands allowable outdoor recreational activities, allowing "Minnesotans to continue to enjoy the outdoors close to home while following social distancing guidelines," a news release says.
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Walz said in the release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
Under Executive Order 20-38, facilities that may reopen or remain open include:
- Bait shops for live bait
- Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms
- Public and private parks and trails
- Golf courses and driving ranges
- Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including: marina services, dock installation and other lake services and boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only
Meanwhile, campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed.
State officials request that Minnesotans take part in outdoor activities close to their primary residence because staying home helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and limits pressure on rural hospitals and essential supplies, the release said.