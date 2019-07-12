Minnesota State Capitol
The Minnesota State Capitol.

 Photo by Melissa Turtinen

MINNETONKA — Several Lake Minnetonka area professionals have been appointed to Minnesota state boards by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flangan.

The appointments include:

  • Mary Bartzen of Wayzata was reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Occupational Therapy Practice. Bartzen works as an occupational therapist.
  • Christine Morgan of Minnetonka was appointed to the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing. Morgan is coming to the board from the Metro Advisory Council.
  • Linda Gustafson of Minnetonka was reappointed to the Board of Physical Therapy. Gustafson works as a physical therapist.
  • Michelle Vaughn of Minnetonka was reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine. Vaughn works as a veterinarian.
  • Robert Moilanen of Minnetonka was reappointed to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.

All appointments went into effect on July 3, 2019, and will end in 2023.

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

