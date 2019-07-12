MINNETONKA — Several Lake Minnetonka area professionals have been appointed to Minnesota state boards by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flangan.
The appointments include:
- Mary Bartzen of Wayzata was reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Occupational Therapy Practice. Bartzen works as an occupational therapist.
- Christine Morgan of Minnetonka was appointed to the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing. Morgan is coming to the board from the Metro Advisory Council.
- Linda Gustafson of Minnetonka was reappointed to the Board of Physical Therapy. Gustafson works as a physical therapist.
- Michelle Vaughn of Minnetonka was reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine. Vaughn works as a veterinarian.
- Robert Moilanen of Minnetonka was reappointed to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.
All appointments went into effect on July 3, 2019, and will end in 2023.