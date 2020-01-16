WAYZATA — Gov. Tim Walz recommended $10 million be granted to the city of Wayzata for the Lake Effect project, according to a Jan. 10 news release from the governor’s office.
This is the second of four packages included in the governor’s Local Jobs and Projects Plan, which focuses on improving water quality and infrastructure across the state of Minnesota, the release says.
Walz recommends the grant go toward the city for a boardwalk and ecological restoration on the Lake Minnetonka shoreline. The total Lake Effect project will cost $22.409 million, the release says.
The Local Jobs and Projects Plan would help cities and local governments with wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects, including replacing aging infrastructure and upgrading treatment facilities, the release said.
The funding recommendation includes four other city projects besides the Wayzata Lake Effect project from across the state.
The inclusion of the Lake Effect project in Walz’s plan comes after the city of Wayzata presented the Lake Effect project to state House and Senate committees in the fall of 2019. The city said at the time it is seeking $10 million in state funds for Phase 2 of the project, hoping the funding would be included in a bonding bill this session, which begins in February.
Lake Effect project
The city of Wayzata expects to begin construction on Phase 1 of the Lake Effect project this spring. This phase would turn the municipal lot at Lake Street and Broadway Avenue into a year-round Public Plaza, expanding the sidewalk and extending the Dakota Rail Regional Trail among other things.
The project was delayed, slated to start in September 2019, after bids for construction came in a lot higher than the city expected. Wayzata then hired Stahl Construction as a construction manager.
Phase 2 of the project includes enhancements to the Lake Minnetonka shoreline south of the railroad tracks including historical restoration of the Section Foreman House, development of an eco-park and restoration of 3,000 feet of shoreline, among other things.