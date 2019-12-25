WAYZATA — The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a global warming and climate change conversation on Jan. 30 with Will Steger and Don Shelby, according to the chamber’s website.
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W., the website says.
Steger is known for his polar explorations and his thousands of miles of travel via kayak and dogsled. He has used his voice to call for the understanding and preservation of the arctic and the planet, the website says.
Shelby is a journalist, working in the industry for 50 years. He is a decorated local anchor and investigative reporter, winning three National Emmys and The Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. He was also twice awarded a George Foster Peabody Award. He has covered government corruption, crime, social issues and more. The last 15 years of his time with WCCO-TV, he covered global warming and climate change, the website says.
The event costs $35 for both chamber members and non-members, with $10 from every ticket sold going to the Steger Wilderness Center in Ely, Minnesota, the website says.
The event website is bit.ly/2Sc5wCv.