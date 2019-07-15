HAMEL — Cowboys and cowgirls took to the arena for the 39th annual Hamel Rodeo, competing for prizes in bareback riding, bull riding, roping and more.
The event, held at Corcoran Lions Park, ran from Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, July 14.
With a stadium packed full of rodeo enthusiasts cheering, a rodeo worker galloped out into the arena with the American flag, while the National Anthem played. The official Hamel Rodeo flag followed, along with rodeo flags from across the country.
Contestants from across the country competed in the arena with horses, bulls and calves. The horses were either well trained to assist their rider with the bulls and calves or trained to the do the opposite and buck their rider off.
Special guest Tim “Wild Thang” Lepard was the in-arena emcee — cracking jokes and organizing a children’s dance contest.
Also featured at the rodeo were vendors selling cowboy hats, wooden horse sculptures, henna tattoos, face painting and much more.
Kids enjoyed pony rides, a mechanical bull ride and a slingshot trampoline ride.
Ruth Nicolaus, a spokesperson for the rodeo, told Lakeshore Weekly News the rodeo is the largest in Minnesota, drawing contests from around the country hoping to win a cash prize.
The rodeo is also a fundraiser, donating proceeds to Hamel Lions Club, the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department, the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Hamel American Legion and Military Ministry.