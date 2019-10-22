WAYZATA — Katie Pease, Community Life Coordinator for Hammer Residences, had an idea to provide long-term art experiences for the individuals served by Hammer. In January, Pease will see her idea come to fruition.
“It’s my crazy, brain-child of wanting to provide meaningful opportunities for the individuals that we support to engage in the arts,” Pease told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Hammer Residences provides services and housing to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The organization not only provides housing, but opportunities for the individuals who use its resources — a theater club, connections to local theaters, a writing program, one-time art experiences and more.
Pease wanted to provide an experience that was more long-term and reached out to the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, which had partnered with Hammer previously. The center suggested Pease look into grant funding.
Hammer applied for a grant with the Minnesota State of Arts Board and was awarded $14,000 for Pease to start a long-term arts program.
“I thought there was space for having a deeper engagement with art,” Pease said. “Really taking what you would get with a community education arts class — you’re going to work on a project; you’re going to get a critique from the other participants; you’re going to engage with a skilled artist who’s going to be encouraging you to expand your skill set. I want that and I want it modified and supported for the individuals here at Hammer have the opportunity to engage that way.”
The courses
The program is an eight-week course with the Minnetonka Center for the Arts. There are two courses, one on ceramics and one on painting and drawing. Each course will accept eight individuals who use Hammer services and eight volunteers from the community.
Participates will make their own projects and work on joint projects to create an artistic voice together.
“For the folks that we support here at Hammer, we have a lot of people who are talented in a variety of different ways,” She said. “And again through this, we are supporting just a small amount of people we support at Hammer, but it still gives an outlet for individuals to really find a voice to have some recognition for the art that they produce and that creativity.”
The courses will be taught by Minnetonka Center for the Arts teachers who will be given special training. The first four weeks of the course will be taught at Hammer Residences and the second four weeks will be taught at the Center for the Arts.
According to Pease, this is to bring to the community into Hammer and to connect the individuals they serve with the community — another goal of the program.
In May 2020, Hammer plans to have an exhibit showcasing the art created throughout the 16 weeks of the program. Pease said they plan to invite members of the community to Hammer Residences to come and meet the artists and see their art.
Pease said there is a simple application for those looking to volunteer which can be found at hammer.org/artist-partners.