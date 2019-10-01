LONG LAKE — A longtime Lake Minnetonka-area resident is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.
Helen Pesonen is marking her 100th birthday with two birthday parties, and all are welcome to join at either event.
Helen and her husband, the late Oiva “Ike” Pesonen, moved to Long Lake in 1959 to raise their family. Ike Pesonen was Orono High School’s first football coach, leading the team from 1951-1979.
The birthday celebrations begin Friday, Oct. 4 — Helen's actual birthday — with an event from 10 a.m. until noon at her home at Presbyterian Homes, 16205 36th Ave. N., Plymouth. The festivities continue on Sunday with family and friends at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 177 Glendale Drive in Long Lake, for a gathering immediately following the 10 a.m. service.
Helen was born in Plainview, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1919, and moved with her family to Randall, Minnesota, when she was young. She graduated from Little Falls High School and attended the University of Minnesota, where she received her degree in home economics, a course she taught for several years before meeting Ike. They got married on Aug. 10, 1947, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before Ike died in 2017.
Helen has two daughters and a son, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
For additional information about attending either event or if you’d like to send Helen a birthday greeting, contact the Calvin Presbyterian Church office at 952-473-5419.