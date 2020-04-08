The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners on April 7 awarded thousands of dollars in aquatic invasive species prevention grants to eight groups.
The county receives state funding to manage the spread of aquatic invasive species. Grants are available to local governments and organizations to implement projects aimed at preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
- Wayzata Yacht Club was awarded $10,000 to install a wash station for incoming and outgoing watercraft on Lake Minnetonka
- The Christmas Lake Homeowners Association, located in Shorewood and Chanhassen, was awarded $10,000 annually for three years to supplement its watercraft inspection and decontamination program
- The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, which covers portions of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Richfield, was awarded $20,000 to research the presence of goldfish in the Cornelia Lake system
- The Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban Twin Cities, including western Hennepin County, was awarded $50,000 annually for three years to expand its watercraft inspection program
- Fortin Consulting Inc., based in Hamel, was awarded $15,000 to investigate sales of prohibited/regulated species at pet stores and garden centers within Hennepin County
- The Minneapolis Park Board was awarded $40,000 annually for three years to supplement its watercraft inspection program
- WaterGuards LLC was awarded $30,000 to add inspections and provide education on waterless cleaning stations at public accesses
- Wildlife Forever was awarded $10,000 to install “Clean Drain Dry” messaging at public marinas and bait shops in Hennepin County
Last year, the county awarded 10 grants totaling $176,000 for projects on more than 20 lakes in the county, the county's website says. The projects included training volunteers to detect AIS early in lakes, expanding inspections and outreach at public lake accesses, installing boat cleaning stations and funding research and education.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners is meeting virtually to conduct business amid the COVID-19.