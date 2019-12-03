WAYZATA — Something is missing from one of the stoplights on the new Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge in Wayzata, and some residents in the area have noticed.
There is no longer a permanent no-right-turn-on-red sign at the stoplight for motorists driving from westbound U.S. Highway 12 to northbound Central Avenue/County Road 101. Before the bridge was reconstructed, a sign instructed motorists not to turn right on red (albeit, many did not obey the posted signage).
A lighted no-right-turn-on-red sign was installed at the intersection. It is only activated right now when a pedestrian presses the crosswalk button, Steve Misgen, Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) metro traffic engineer, told Lakeshore Weekly News on Dec. 3.
The lack of a permanent sign has made turning left from Hollybrook Road, just north of the intersection, and other nearby streets difficult, especially during the morning and evening commutes, according to comments on the local NextDoor page. Meanwhile, others who frequent the intersection were happy to see turning right on red is allowed, posts on the page show.
MnDOT has also received numerous calls from people who are both for and against having a permanent sign at the intersection, David Aeikens, MnDOT spokesperson, told the paper. Some shared they are happy to see it gone because people rarely would stop and wait for a green light anyway.
"That's our concern, if people aren't obeying the sign, why should be put it in?" Misgen said, noting they're "lucky" if they get 50% compliance with the no-right-turn-on-red signs MnDOT has in the area.
Why the change?
When the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge was reconstructed over the summer (it opened Nov. 17), MnDOT reevaluated everything that was already on the bridge, including the permanent no-right-turn-on-red sign, Misgen said.
It is not standard for MnDOT to install a no-right-turn-on-red sign unless there are circumstances that demand it, Misgen said.
There is no record that explains why the permanent no-right-turn-on-red sign was installed at the intersection in the first place. Misgen said they’ve heard it was added after MnDOT received a lot of complaints from people who had trouble turning onto Central Avenue from Hollybrook Road, so somewhere along the way a sign was put in as a way to supposedly create gaps, but there is no documentation that actually says that.
MnDOT is in the process of recording video of the intersection in order to collect data on whether the lighted no-right-turn-on-red sign needs to be activated more often or by time of day, Misgen said. MnDOT then has plans to meet with staff from Hennepin County, MnDOT’s partner on the bridge project (the county owns the road), on Monday, Dec. 9, to discuss the signage.
A decision on whether to activate the no-right-turn-on-red sign more often is expected early next week, Misgen said.