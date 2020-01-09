DEEPHAVEN — Cities in the Lake Minnetonka area have approved their 2020 budgets and finalized their property tax levies.
Here’s a breakdown of what this means for property owners in Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Minnetrista, Minnetonka and Mound.
As you read about the budgets the cities passed, remember property tax levies don’t just go to the city you live in, so when a city raises or lowers your property taxes that doesn’t account for the entire picture — school districts pass levies, Hennepin County passes levies, and all of this is paid through your annual property taxes. In fact, Hennepin County at its Dec. 12. 2019, meeting passed a budget that has an $8.69 million net property tax levy, which is an increase of 4.75% from the year before.
Deephaven
The city has a budget of $3,215,237 in 2020.
The 2020 tax levy is $2,619,395 compared to the 2019 tax levy of $2,230,000. This is an increase of 17%.
A median-valued home in Deephaven is valued at $625,000. With the 2020 tax levy, this home would pay $1,104 to the city annually in property taxes.
The Deephaven 2020 budget will go toward three new City Hall positions, street work, public safety and tennis court improvements.
The City Council adopted the 2020 tax levy and budget on Dec. 2.
Excelsior
The city’s 2020 budget is $2,284,823.
The 2020 tax levy is $1,774,091 compared to the 2019 tax levy of $1,566,239. This is an increase of 13.3%.
A median-valued home in Excelsior is worth $490,000. This home will pay $1,393 annually to the city in property taxes under the 2020 levy.
The Excelsior 2020 budget is going toward enhancing public assets such as working on the Pavement Management Program and working on improvements near the College Lake neighborhood and working on the best uses for the property at 810 Excelsior Blvd. and considering options for City Hall.
The Excelsior City Council passed the 2020 tax levy and budget during a special City Council meeting on Dec. 20.
Greenwood
The 2020 city budget is $782,595.
The 2020 tax levy is $636,492 compared to the 2019 tax levy of $637, 852. The tax levy decreased by 0.21%.
A median-valued home in Greenwood in 2019 was $903,000. Under the 2020 property tax rate, this home would pay $1,437 annually to the city in property taxes.
The 2020 Greenwood budget will go primarily to public safety with the next two largest expenses being general government expenses — salaries and office expenses — and public works.
The City Council adopted the 2020 tax levy and budget on Dec. 4.
Minnetrista
The city has a budget of $14,044,033.
The 2020 gross tax levy is $4,945,212 compared to the 2019 tax levy which was $4,678,750. This is an increase of 5.7%.
A median-valued home in Minnetrista is priced at $467,000. Under the 2020 tax levy, they would pay $1,154 annually in property taxes to the city.
The Minnetrista city budget includes money toward continued road improvements, public safety and money toward a new water tower.
The Minnetrista City Council passed the 2020 tax levy and budget during a regular Dec. 2 City Council meeting.
Minnetonka
The city has a budget of $118 million.
The 2020 tax levy is $41,226,977 where the 2019 tax levy was $38,655,355. This is an increase of 6.6%.
A median home in Minnetonka is valued at $378,500. Under the 2020 tax levy, this home will pay $1,382 to the city annually in property taxes.
The Minnetonka city budget includes new bond payments for the police and fire facility improvements, funding for the new fire department paid-on-call staffing model, money to ensure the city’s wages are competitive and a city position to care for the city’s trails and parks sustainably.
The City Council adopted the tax levy and budget during its regular meeting on Dec. 2.
Mound
The city of Mound has a budget of $5,620,150.
The 2020 tax levy is $5,993,083 compared to the 2019 tax levy of $5,818,797. This is an increase of 3%.
Under the 2020 tax levy, a home valued at $225,000 would pay $947 annually to the city in property taxes. A home valued at $400,000 would pay $1,683 annually to the city in property taxes.
The city of Mound’s 2020 budget pays for many things like cost of living adjustments, health insurance contributions for full-time staff and services such as parks and snow plowing.
The City Council adopted the tax levy and budget during its Dec. 10 meeting.
Editor’s note: Find the tax levies and city budgets for the cities of Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland in the Jan. 16 paper.