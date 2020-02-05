MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum gave his State of City address on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to discuss current happenings in the city and what he’s looking forward to in 2020.
City Manager Geralyn Barone introduced the address and the three speakers during the event. Before the mayor’s address, Minnetonka Rotary Club President Stacy Quinn spoke about the group and their youth focus and the community work they do. Twin West Chamber of Commerce President Shannon Full spoke about the chamber’s business focus and their partnerships with local school districts.
Here are six highlights from the mayor’s speech.
Affordable housing
Wiersum introduced his speech talking about many of the new apartment developments currently under development in Minnetonka, including The Lux, RiZe, Preserve at Shady Oak and Legends of Minnetonka. Wiersum said Preserve at Shady Oak and Legends of Minnetonka is a combined project that will be 100% affordable for people who make 60% of the median income of the area.
“Together they represent 480 units of housing, the project contains both workforce and senior housing,” Wiersum said about the Preserve at Shady Oak and Legends of Minnetonka.
Wiersum said 1,700 units are under construction in Minnetonka which will house around 3,000-4,000 residents — 34% of these are affordable and 30% are specifically for seniors.
Parks and trails
Wiersum emphasized Minnetonka’s parks and trails in his speech, saying the parks and trails are the most widely used resources in the city.
Wiersum also spoke about the Lone Lake bike trails, which he admitted were a contentious issue in Minnetonka in 2019. He said the bike trails, currently under development, are an investment in the city and in the youth of the city so they get outside and recreate within the city of Minnetonka.
Franchise fees
Wiersum didn’t shy away from contentious issues in his State of the City address. He discussed the city’s franchising fee, also passed in 2019. This fee, attached to residents’ utility bills, goes toward repairing and expanding the trail system in Minnetonka. Some have called the fee a hidden tax but Wiersum said he stands by the fee and feels it will help build on one of the city’s greatest resources.
The fee will generate approximately $1.6 million a year and, according to Wiersum, the city has approximately $60 million of work to do on the parks and trails in Minnetonka. He hopes the fee will help chip away at the improvements.
Public safety projects
Wiersum also addressed two projects within the city, including the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s building and the Police and Fire building.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s building project was approved in a City Council meeting in October 2019. The building will be moving from Minneapolis to 14300 County Road 62 in Minnetonka, where the new building will have more autopsy tables, a larger cooler for bodies and postmortem CT scanning. Hennepin County has been allocated $17.5 million in funding from the state for the project.
The Minnetonka Police and Fire Department building project is moving forward as the city awarded Kraus-Anderson Construction the bid for the job in December 2019. The project, which will be constructed at 14600 and 14500 Minnetonka Blvd., will be 95,000 square feet and will include a new fire station and renovations to the existing police and fire facility. The City Council approved $30 million for the project in September 2019.
Weirsum said he is excited for both projects and the important role they will play for law enforcement in Hennepin County and Minnetonka.
Hate
One of the final topics Wiersum addressed was division within the city, as he put it “h-a-t-e,” a topic he did not want to talk about in his address but felt was important.
“If we present the attitude of just telling you what’s going right in our city then we are not taking responsibility for what is not going right in our city,” Wiersum told Lakeshore Weekly News after his address. “I do this job to the best of my ability. I make mistakes. I think people appreciate when we show humanity and that we don’t always get it right. We’re not going to come here and act like we’re perfect and I don’t think anyone on the staff is. It’s important to show a bit of vulnerability and start some conversations.”
As a whole, Wiersum doesn't believe there is much hate within the city but hate does exist, pointing to a Minnetonka resident who was investigated by police in June 2019 for harassing a black church.
This incident, while not representing the city, points to a need to focus on diversity and inclusion as residents and as elected officials, he said.
Questions from residents
Wiersum said at the beginning of his address that in his last three State of the City addresses he’s given while mayor of Minnetonka he’s never gotten a question. This year, his no-question streak was broken.
The mayor was asked a few questions by residents, including from Hopkins School Board Chair Jen Bouchard.
“We know that their input on issues facing all of us, such as climate, various social issues, political issues, (youth) voices are paramount,” Bouchard asked. “As you are looking to the future of Minnetonka, what is the city doing to systemically include youth voices?”
Wiersum said there are a few youth representatives who hold positions in Minnetonka city government. One is a youth representative for the Park Board who also has a role on the Hopkins School Board. He did say this is one area he believes the city should do better on in 2020.