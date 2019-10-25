WAYZATA — U.S. Highway 12 in Wayzata will be closed the first weekend of November so the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge can be painted.
The highway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, to 5 a.m Monday, Nov. 4, at the Central Avenue bridge, Dave Aeikens of the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in an email Friday, Oct. 25.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured around the closure using the exit and entrance ramps. Access to Central Avenue will be closed during the weekend closure, the email noted.
Motorists should watch out for lane closures on Highway 12 and potentially another full closure of the highway in the coming weeks. Aeikens said a similar closure to the one planned for Nov. 1-4 "might be needed" the weekend of Nov. 8-11.
"Crews continue to push ahead on the construction of the Central Avenue bridge," Aeikens said, adding "We are still on track for a mid-November opening."
The heavily traveled bridge has been closed since June 28 to allow for crews to replace the deteriorating bridge with a larger bridge that will have dedicated left-turn lanes. The city of Wayzata has said the new bridge will help improve the flow of traffic in the area. The bridge sees about 18,000 vehicles daily.
MnDOT and Hennepin County are working together on the roughly $4 million bridge project. The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge. Real-time traffic updates can be found at www.511mn.org.