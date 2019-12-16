Every year my parents and I trim the Christmas tree. It has been our tradition for as long as I can remember. My brother now lives far away in North Carolina so I fulfill the sibling obligation and travel to my parent’s house in Minnetonka a few weeks prior to Christmas to go through boxes of ornaments and pick which ones to put on the tree.
My parents have their traditions — they squabble about my dad putting up the lights on the tree early enough and then he settles down in his chair with a cup of tea or coffee and watches my mom and I put ornaments on the tree while my mom tries to convince him to help us.
My dad will eventually get up and put one or two ornaments on the tree and then settle down again to drink his coffee and play with the dogs.
I have my own tradition, too. As a child, I made a lot of ornaments in classes and Sunday school out of paper and paint and pine cones. My favorite ornament of all is a large paper angel. It is very gaudy — yellow and gold, full of ribbons and fake pearls and a picture of me as a child as the angel's face. It is so ugly it is beautiful. Every year while my mother isn’t looking, I sneak the ornament onto the center of the tree because the true meaning of the Stevenson Christmas is me.
Eventually, my mom sees it and we get into an argument about the aesthetic of the tree and the ornament ends up on the back of the tree where the ugly ornaments live.
The trimming of the Stevenson Christmas tree is one of my favorite days of the year and always gets me in the holiday mood. As an adult, I think it’s easy to lose sight of the holiday spirit in work and stress. Traditions, whatever they may be, can ground us in the holiday season.