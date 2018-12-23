The Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its second annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 27 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Submissions can be sent to lbockenstedt@swpub.com by Dec. 20; more information is available at weeklynews.com.
Probably the most unusual Christmas Day I ever had or ever will have was on Dec. 25, 1990, when I was all of 19 years old.
I was a private first class in the U.S. Army during the Persian Gulf War. I was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, and I worked as the switchboard operator for Champion Node Platoon in Alpha Company of the 82nd Signal Battalion.
Now, I always have to explain that switchboard operators in the Army did more than most people imagine. Yes, once in a while we assisted callers with phone calls, but we mainly led troubleshooting efforts between our switchboard and the next switchboard. I had to know my equipment and the equipment in between — which could be FM, satellite or troposphere. Not often were switchboards connected directly by cables. That’s because we set up telecommunications in the middle of anywhere the brass sent us.
And what is the first strategy generals do in a war? Knock out communication. So we had to be stealthy about it, too. It was nice having Patriot missiles nearby.
Having a good switch guy was key to keeping things up and running. And our platoon had two — Eric Wormstedt from Connecticut and me.
Operation Desert Storm was the buildup to war, and while most troops spent the time lodged on cots in warehouses, the 30 men of C-Node lived on a hill. We named it Romeo 3. Romeo stood for relay, and our FM vans had tried two prior sites before selecting this one. We were the relay between a number of places but mainly Division Main at Champion City, a warehouse complex northwest of Dhahran, and other 82nd forces at Al Jubail.
Patriot missiles didn’t grace our hill. Those came later during Desert Storm in Iraq. We were all alone out there during Desert Shield.
On this hill we slept on cots on top of wooden pallets inside various tents. Some were green Army tents. Some were white Arabian tents. We built our own shower facility. We had toilets over open pits where we could do our business and see for miles and miles. (Lots of lime, if you’re wondering.) We had a chow hall in an Army tent, and we had somehow liberated a fridge and ice machine. We kept cool in the heat with ice.
There were Army cooks, too, back in those days — none of this contractor stuff like today — and we had two. Sometimes they made full-fledged meals, but there was no way they could do that for every meal, or every day. And sometimes, they would get pulled away from us.
So one of the most difficult parts of our diet was the ebb and flow of food. Meals, Ready to Eat, or MREs for short, would constipate us, and T-rations — think of canned food in the shape of casserole dishes — would lax us. For a spell when we had no cooks, we had MREs for breakfast and lunch, then T-rats for supper.
About 30 minutes after supper, guys would dart from the chow hall to their tents for toilet paper and run full speed past Guard Point 1 to make it to our outdoor toilets just in time.
It was nice having the cooks back. On Christmas Day, they brought in grills and made us the nicest steak dinner. My dad back in Iowa had sent me a steak sauce made by a butcher in a grocery store in Rockwell City — Dean’s Steak Sauce. It was the best steak-topping concoction I have ever known. That store no longer exists, and there is no place to buy his sauce anymore. I don’t even know if Dean is alive. It’s a sad thing losing a familiar taste I probably will never sample again.
Sgt. 1st Class Smith from North Carolina loved the sauce. I swear he used half the dang bottle on his meal. This bottle got passed up and down the table, and everyone had some. Thank goodness I went first, because when the bottle came back, it was empty.
I thought to myself I should have been selfish with my pogey bait — slang for civilian goodies — but I am glad I was selfless because, after all, it was Christmas, and now that oh-so-good steak and steak sauce live on in a fond memory from the desert.
Speaking of pogey bait, on Christmas Eve, I made myself a very special meal, one I hadn’t had since arriving in Saudi Arabia — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
I sat under the stars and enjoyed my noodles. The best aspect of the desert is how the stars are right there, so bright and visible. You feel like you could jump up and pluck one out of the sky.
Living here among the bright lights of the Twin Cities, we miss out on the stars.