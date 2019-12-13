HOPKINS — Hopkins is one of the newest Bicycle Friendly Communities recognized by the League of American Bicyclists, according to a Nov. 21 news release.
The ranking recognizes communities working to improve conditions for bicycling through action-planning and investment in bicycling promotion, educational programs, infrastructure and pro-bicycle policies, the release says.
“We consistently hear that bikeability, walkability and trails are a big part of what people love about Hopkins,” Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd said in the release. “This award is recognition that our commitment to creating a vibrant and connected community through investments in projects like the Artery, as well as bicycle safety education led by the Hopkins Police, are paying off. We were fortunate to have BikeMN lead a Bikeable Community Workshop in Hopkins this year, which helped us identify additional steps to make Hopkins even more bicycle-friendly.”
Albert Lea was also recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community and Fergus Falls increased its ranking to Silver level Bicycle Friendly Community, the release says.
Minnesota is the second most bicycle-friendly state in the United States with 31 Bicycle Friendly Communities, the release says.
The Bicycle Friendly Community program started over 20 years ago with a roadmap for communities big and small. Awarded communities must renew their status for four years to ensure the maintenance of existing efforts and to keep up with changing technology, national safety standards and best practices, the release says.