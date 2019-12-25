MINNETONKA — The ICA Food Shelf in Minnetonka received a $2,323 grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless, according to a Dec. 18 news release from the grant giver.
The grant will be used to purchase a new upright commercial freezer, which will help provide an improved shopping experience for food shelf guests by allowing the food shelf to better display its frozen food options, the release says.
ICA Food Shelf, 11588 K-Tel Drive, has been serving people in the western suburbs since 1971. They serve roughly 5,500 people every year and have 750 volunteers, the release says.
Open Your Hearts provides funding for gaps of services, supporting programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach, the release says.