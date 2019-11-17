MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka-based ICA food shelf will give out turkeys and holiday meal trimmings on Nov. 21 to neighbors in need in the community, according to a release from the food shelf.
The organization holds the event every year, one week before Thanksgiving, to provide turkeys, fresh vegetables and other holiday food items to local families in the ICA service area, which includes Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Woodland and Greenwood, the release says.
There are two distribution locations — Zion Lutheran Church at 241 5th Ave. N. in Hopkins from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Christ Community Church at 897 3rd Ave. in Excelsior from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is needed but the food shelf will ask for proof of address, the release says.
According to the release, the Thanksgiving program cost ICA $15,000. The organization is asking local community members for a $17 gift, which will provide a turkey and fixings for a holiday meal for one family in the community.
The nonprofit’s donation website is icafoodshelf.org/donation-form.