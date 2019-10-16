MINNETONKA — The ICA Food Shelf is hosting its sixth annual The Great Taste on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Minnetonka Community Center to raise money for ICA’s programs.
The event starts with the Taste Reception with tastings from local restaurants, complimentary wine and local beer, and a silent auction. Kare 11’s Belinda Jensen will emcee the live auction and program, according to a news release from ICA.
Those with Wine & Dine tickets will be chauffeured to surprise restaurants where they will enjoy a specially prepared meal. They will then be transported back to the Minnetonka Community Center.
“We’re so excited to celebrate all that ICA has accomplished over this last year,” ICA Food Shelf Executive Director Peg Keenan said in the release. “We see the number of neighbors in our community needing our help starting to increase slightly. So The Great Taste will be a night where we can all show our support and help raise awareness and dollars to stop immediate crises, prevent future crises, and help build long-term stability for our neighbors in need.”