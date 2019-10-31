PLYMOUTH — Community steps up.
LaDonna Hoy has been the executive director of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners (IOCP) since it began in the basement of St. Bartholomew Church in Wayzata 40 years ago. A common theme that has weaved its way through the organization since its inception is "community steps up."
“This has been our history. A community that says, ‘Tell us what to do, we’ll help you figure it out and get it to happen,’” Hoy told Lakeshore Weekly News in an interview ahead of the nonprofit’s 40th-anniversary celebration, held Sept. 16 at IOCP in Plymouth.
"The impact of the faithfulness and generosity of this community is performing miracles. Really. All of our clients have said over and over again that they’re blown away by the kindness of this community. And so am I. No one is more amazed than we are at how good people are," Hoy added.
Without the community and its partners, Interfaith would not be what it is today. Over the past four decades, whenever Interfaith would try to do something and it seemed like all was lost, someone from the community showed up, stepped up or helped in some capacity.
Hoy calls these “just in time miracles,” and there have been a lot of them, from people helping Interfaith connect with the appropriate stakeholders; to build a house for a family who was facing eviction (and helping them become homeowners); to making sure Interfaith had a roof over its own head when it needed to find a new home — twice.
The community, Hoy has found, cares about making the lives of everyone who lives in the area better so everyone can thrive.
“We needed everybody in it. And the good news over these 40 years is everybody’s in it. This is a community that has stepped up to the hard stuff, the complex issues, those systemic barriers that keep families and kids marginalized,” Hoy said.
Looking forward to the next 40 years, that’s Hoy’s wish: That the community will continue showing up to help those in need.
The beginning
Forty years ago, in October 1979, Hoy, who was working as the director of pastoral ministries at St. Bart’s, and a few others in local faith communities launched Interfaith Outreach to help address needs in the area.
Interfaith Outreach started out with a food shelf and quickly learned about other needs in the community — there were many pre-existing services that were staffed and funded, but people who needed those services the most weren’t utilizing them because they couldn’t get there, Hoy said. So, they started providing a ride service.
“That’s how we started, but as we began to become more intimately familiar with these more complex barriers, like housing, childcare and underemployment and transportation — that’s when we realized churches alone couldn’t bear the weight of all this need that was walking in the door. That what we really needed was community-wide infrastructure to go after these barriers,” Hoy said.
By 1981, Hoy said cuts in human service funding at the federal and state level pushed a lot of need back on local communities. Around that time, General Mills, based in Golden Valley, held a meeting about what communities were going to do to respond to that need. That’s when service areas for IOCP and other local nonprofits — West Tonka Community Action Network, St. Louis Park Emergency Program and the ICA — were carved out. The geographic service areas decided on back then are still the same today, Hoy said.
In the first 10 years, Interfaith provided services that included emergency services, food, clothing, home visits, rides and holiday programs. In the 1990s, Interfaith Outreach added staff to grow the services it offered and increased volunteer engagement and partnerships to better address the needs within the communities it served.
“What we’ve learned along the way is people want everyone to have a shot in life and when there’s a way for them to step up with their time, energy, resources, influence, opportunities — they’re ready. So providing structured opportunities for that to happen is kind of the role that we have played,” Hoy said.
Over the years, Interfaith has partnered with countless groups, from local businesses and health service providers to school districts and affordable housing builders. Hoy credits these partnerships in making the nonprofit successful in meeting the needs of families in the community and helping them move past the crisis that brought them to Interfaith’s door.
“With every one of those partners, there are some mutually beneficial payoffs for all of us working together. We often say, ‘It does take a whole village,’ and this village knows it and has a history of coming together around issues that matter and staying with them,” Hoy said.
Shifting focus
Over the years, the focus of IOCP’s efforts has shifted as the needs and demographics of the community have changed.
Looking forward, Interfaith is focusing on three main areas:
- Increasing the amount of affordable rental housing in its service area. One in five families — a total of 343 families — IOCP worked with last year had experienced homelessness in the prior 12 months. "Providing a roof overhead that’s affordable, but also helping families assimilate successfully in the community. That’s been our approach," Hoy said.
- Meeting unmet mental health needs. Interfaith has a few pilot programs in which it provides direct mental health services to those in need. The nonprofit’s goal in the coming years is to deepen its partnership with mental health providers and school districts to leverage resources and align efforts to “move the needle” on the issue, Hoy said.
- Closing the achievement gap through Interfaith’s Great Expectations program. Interfaith has teamed up with the Wayzata and Orono school districts to improve kids' outcomes from “cradle to career,” Hoy said.
“Community is where life happens,” Hoy said. “And our idea, for instance about education, is if this community can get this right, these kids are not going to be showing up at a place like this 20 years from now. They’re going to be leading the way. They’re going to know what real community means and they’re going to bring that into all of the places that their life takes them. So building strong communities, I think, is the hope for our country and our world.”