PLYMOUTH — Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ annual Sleep Out is underway.
Organizers of the 2019 Sleep Out have a goal of raising $2.6 million by Dec. 31. The annual event is one of Interfaith’s largest fundraiser and helps the nonprofit put an end to homelessness by supporting programs geared toward stabilizing the nearly 2,000 families in the area that it serves every year.
There are several events associated with this year’s Sleep Out, starting with the new Fire of Belonging kick-off event from 7-10 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Road 101 N., in Plymouth. People will be able to pick up “You Belong” yard signs so everyone in the community knows they belong.
That same night is the annual Community Sleep Out, where hundreds of members of the community go bedless indoors or sleep outside to raise support for people in the community who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness.
Other events include:
- Plymouth Lions Waffle Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Plymouth Creek Center, 4800 34th Ave. N., in Plymouth. Tickets are $8 for adults, while kids under 5 are free. Proceeds benefit the Sleep Out.
- Give to the Max Day on Nov. 14. Donations made to Interfaith Outreach before midnight on Give to the Max Day will be matched, up to $250,000, in memory of Interfaith supporter and former board member Bill Munsell.
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners serves people living in Long Lake, Hamel, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata. For more information about planning your own Sleep Out event or to help raise awareness about homelessness, visit the organization’s website at www.iocp.org.