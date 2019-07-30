PLYMOUTH — Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners (IOCP) is asking for school supplies to donate to families and students in need this coming fall.
Donations can be dropped off at the IOCP offices at 1605 County Road 101 N. in Plymouth from July 29 through Aug. 17. Families in need will pick up the supplies and attend a resource fair on Aug. 27, according to a flier from IOCP.
IOCP is particularly looking for backpacks, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, binder dividers, three-ring binders, loose-leaf paper, graph paper, pocket folders, colored pencils, pencils, highlighters, crayola markers, red pens, pencil sharpeners, scissors, pencil boxes, index cards, earbuds and glue sticks. This list was complied from area schools supply lists, the flier says.
For those who cannot drop off items in person, IOCP has created a Target registry at icop.org/backtoschool.
Items from that list can be shipped to the IOCP offices with the attention to Back to School at 1605 County Road 101 N., Plymouth, MN 55447. Confirmation emails should be forwarded to ddudunsky@iocp.org.
More information about donating money or volunteering can be found at iocp.org/backtoschool.