WAYZATA — While Tim McGraw may not be visiting Lake Minnetonka this summer, the concert that hosted him previously will still grace the lake next week.
Folds of Honor — a national nonprofit with the goal to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen United States military and disabled service members — will be hosting the concert on Wayzata Bay Monday, Aug. 26.
The concert will feature Jake Owen and Chris Hawkey. Owen is a country music singer who debuted in 2006 with his single "Yee-haw." Hawkey is a country music artist from Minneapolis, one of his biggest singles is "My Kind of Crazy," released in 2014.
Previous concerts have been put on by Snap Fitness with proceeds going to Folds of Honor. According to Megan Cron from Folds of Honor, Snap Fitness has a relationship with Tim McGraw, which allowed the company to bring him to the area each summer.
Owen has been a strong supporter of Folds of Honor, which is why he's coming for the concert this summer.
While the concert itself is private, those with boats will be able to listen from the water in Wayzata Bay, Cron said. They plan to set up speakers facing the water and give out information about how to donate to Folds of Honors. The music will start at 6:15 p.m.
The Minnesota branch of Folds of Honor's website is minnesota.foldsofhonor.org.