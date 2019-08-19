EXCELSIOR — The Lake Minnetonka area rallied around the family of Maddison Mertz on Saturday, Aug. 17, raising money for Children’s Cancer Research Fund through the Maddison Mertz’s Miracles Race for Research.
Maddison was an 8-year-old Victoria resident with stage 4 brain cancer. She died in 2017.
Hosted at Excelsior Brewing Company in conjunction with The Lakes Running Company, the event was a 5K and 1-mile family walk/skip/run followed by live music, games, food, drinks and raffles.
Jody Walstrom helped organize the event.
“My sister-in-law, Jacqueline Walstrom, and I learned of Maddison’s diagnosis and the lack of treatment coverage through a mutual friend,” Walstrom said. “We did not know Zack and Lindsay (Maddison’s parents) at the time, but wanted to help. Our oldest daughters were the same age as Maddison, and as moms it just hit too close to home. So we did what we could and now are blessed to be part of the team that keeps Maddison’s legacy alive by raising critical research dollars.”
Runners were encouraged to set up fundraisers through the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and all proceeds from the event will also go to the charity.
This was the first year the Mertz family hosted a race fundraiser but previously hosted a Trick or Treat fundraiser for Maddison in May 2018 around the anniversary of Maddison’s death.
Maddison was diagnosed in November 2016 with stage 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme Glioblastoma — a rare and difficult to treat cancer. According to her webpage on the Children’s Cancer Fund, Maddison never stopped smiling and never gave up.
Those looking to donate to Maddison Mertz Miracles can do so at the fundraising page https://bit.ly/30gOyDX.