PLYMOUTH — Aging infrastructure is an ongoing issue across the United States and the cities around Lake Minnetonka are no different. This winter, many cities around the lake have seen water main breaks causing water to be shut off for hours at a time.
According to the 2017 U.S. Infrastructure Report Card, 240,000 water main breaks occur in the U.S. every year. This wastes over 2 trillion gallons of treated drinking water.
The report card, which gave America’s water system a D, says most of the country’s pipes were laid in the early to the mid-20th century. This appears to be the same issue facing many of the water mains in area cities.
In Plymouth, two water main breaks caused Kimberly Lane Elementary School to close because the water had to be shut off to fix the breaks.
William Boyd, utility supervisor for the city, said the first break happened on Oct. 31, 2019, on Old Rockford Road near Holly Lane. On Nov. 12, 2019, the second break occurred approximately 300 feet west of the first break.
The water is usually shut off in the area around the break for between four to six hours when a break happens, Boyd said.
Boyd told Lakeshore Weekly News that while the city attempted to fix the second break, their isolation valve at Rockford Road and Jewel Lane failed and delayed the process to repair the break.
In total, there were 122 water main breaks in 2019 in Plymouth. There were 160 in 2018.
The small city Tonka Bay also saw its share of water breaks recently. In 2019, the city experienced 11 water main breaks. In comparison, the city had five breaks in 2018 and one in 2017.
Most of the time water main breaks are due to the ground freezing and shifting, but this winter the ground hasn’t gotten that cold, Robin Bowman, Tonka Bay’s superintendent of Public Works, said.
Minnetonka is also facing the same issue with six water main breaks since October, Public Works Director Will Manchester told the paper. Water was only shut off for around two and a half hours while the city repaired these spots, Manchester said.
For Tonka Bay, Plymouth and Minnetonka, the main issue is old pipes. The water main pipes in Tonka Bay were installed in 1974, so they are reaching the end of their lifespan at 46 years old, Bowman said.
Most water mains are meant to last 50 to 75 years.
Bowman told Lakeshore Weekly News the breaks are due to age rather than the cold, particularly since the majority of the breaks took place outside of the winter months.
According to Bowman, Tonka Bay doesn’t have plans to replace their water main pipes and there will probably be more breaks this winter.
Aging infrastructure seems to be an issue in Plymouth, too. The pipe that broke on Old Rockford Road was installed in July 1990, Boyd said. This means the pipe will turn 30 years old in July.
Water main breaks are not preventable, Boyd told the paper. The city does some management on the interior of the pipes by flushing them annually to clean the interior of the pipe but there is no way to maintain the exterior of the pipe. Old pipes have to be replaced at some point in time.
Minnetonka’s pipes were installed in the 1970s and are reaching 40 to 50 years old. The cost to replace an average pipe for the city of Minnetonka is $10,000, which includes street restoration, Manchester said.
The city has done some spot replacement, including around the Libbs Lake area, Manchester said.
Cities face another barrier when looking to replace water mains — the county, Bowman said. Some water mains run underneath county roads. Most of the time cities replace water mains and sewers when the roads are re-done but for county roads that presents another issue, particularly as water main pipes age.
Tonka Bay has yet to have to replace a water main underneath a county road but according to Bowman, they aren’t sure how the process works and if they will have to pay for parts of the road reconstruction as well.
Colin Cox, principal communications specialist for Hennepin County, said when the county is looking to reconstruct a county road they engage with the city to see what other work can be done underneath the road — like replacing water mains.
Cox didn’t have a definite answer for how the county would deal with a city that wanted to replace a water main pipe under a county road before the county wanted to reconstruct that road. He noted they always try to work collaboratively with cities and he believes there are ways to improve the water mains without fully replacing them.