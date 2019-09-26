The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded grants to several Lake Minnetonka-area organizations.
The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded millions in grants to Minnesota-based organizations, including several Lake Minnetonka-area organizations.
In this most recent grantmaking cycle, Otto Bremer Trust awarded 156 grants totaling more than $10.2 million, a Sept. 26 news release from the organization says. The local organizations that received grants are:
- Intercongregation Communities Association (ICA) in Minnetonka was awarded $65,000 for general operations to provide food, housing assistance and employment support programs to promote long-term stability for people and families in western Hennepin County.
- Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth was awarded $75,000 for general operations to provide support services and emergency assistance to help low-income families stabilize, strengthen and thrive in the communities it serves.
- Kindred Family Focus, based in Plymouth, received $100,000 to increase recruitment and licensing of new foster and adoptive homes in Minnesota.
- MoveFwd, Inc. in Hopkins received $55,000 for general operations to provide counseling, case management, outreach, drop-in and transitional housing services to youth in western Hennepin County.
- Open Hands Foundation in Excelsior received $20,000 to provide emergency overnight shelter and crisis intervention for youth.
“We are proud to invest in these programs and organizations that are providing fresh and innovative solutions to help communities across the region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and private charitable trust based in St. Paul that “works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy,” the release says.