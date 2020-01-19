School districts in the Lake Minnetonka area have approved their 2020 property tax levies.
Here’s a breakdown of what this means for property owners in the school districts of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Orono, Wayzata and Westonka.
As you read about the levies the cities passed, remember property tax levies don’t just go to the school districts you live in, so when a school district raises or lowers your property taxes that doesn’t account for the entire picture — cities pass levies, Hennepin County passes levies, and all of this is paid through your annual property taxes.
Hopkins
The Hopkins School District 2020 property levy is $58,008,460, compared to the 2019 levy of $52,582,468. This is an increase of 9.35%.
A median-valued home in the Hopkins School District costs $250,000. This home would pay an estimated $1,047.32 to the district in taxes annually.
The Hopkins School Board passed the 2020 tax levy on Dec. 17, 2019, during its meeting.
Minnetonka
The 2020 Minnetonka School District levy is $54,204,221, compared to the 2019 levy of $51,695,803. This is an increase of 4.85%.
A median-valued home in the Minnetonka School District costs roughly $500,000. This home would pay an estimated $2,753 to the school district in taxes annually.
The School District passed its levy during its Dec. 5, 2019, meeting.
Orono
The 2020 Orono School District tax levy is $17,977,161.13, compared to the 2019 levy of $17,407,756.86. This is an increase of 3.27%.
A median-valued home in the Orono School District costs $400,000. This home would pay an estimated $1,911 in taxes to the district annually.
The School Board passed the levy during its school board meeting on Dec. 9, 2019.
Wayzata
The Wayzata School District 2020 property levy is $79,764,942, compared to the 2019 levy of $72,641,789. This is an increase of 9.81%.
A median-valued home in the Wayzata School District costs approximately $393,000. This home would pay an estimated $4,928 to the district in taxes annually.
The School Board passed its 2020 levy during its Dec. 9, 2019, meeting.
Westonka
The Westonka School District 2020 property levy is $14,959,815.65, compared to the 2019 levy of $14,005,087.15. This is an increase of 6.3%.
A median-valued home in the Westonka School District costs $394,000. This home would pay an estimated $1,320 in taxes to the district annually.
The School District passed its levy during its Dec. 9, 2019, meeting.